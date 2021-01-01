COVERGIRL Eye Enhancers 4 Kit Eyeshadow Palette Pure Romance 235, 0.19 oz

Advertisement
Whether you’re feeling natural and breezy or intense and dramatic, Covergirl Eye Enhancers Eyeshadow has got you covered. This versatile eyeshadow has a silky, sheer formula you can easily blend to create the look you desire. With endless colors to choose from, you can mix and match with matte, pearly, or sparkly shades for a customized look. The included double-ended applicator has soft sponge tips for keeping your eyeshadow light or building it up for a bold effect. Pro Tip: For extra dimension, apply a darker color to the crease and outside of your eyelid before covering the entire lid with a lighter shade. COVERGIRL products are Leaping Bunny Certified by Cruelty Free International, meaning they are never tested on animals.