Eyeko Eye Do Liquid Eyeliner in Beauty: NA. Eyeko Eye Do Liquid Eyeliner in Beauty: NA. Commit yourself to the perfect cat-eye with the Eye Do Liquid Eyeliner by Eyeko. Loved and adored by many, this fan favorite boasts an impressive cult following for its easy-to-use precision tip that creates the perfect carbon-black line with a single stroke.. Contains WIDELASH with a tripeptide boost to promote lash growth for up to three times more length and volume in 15 days. Waterproof and smudge-proof. 100% cruelty and paraben-free. 0.07 fl oz. Use the tip of the pen to dot along the upper lid to build up the perfect cat eye. Use with the Eyeko Black Magic Mascara. Use with the Eyeko Brow Gel to hold and finish your look. EYER-WU9. 11318081. Discover the go-to global brand for iconic eyes, with a focused edit of high-performance eye makeup. Eyeko reinvented an eye wardrobe of Korean-made botanical formulas for instant results and easy application. Their products promise to provide long-term lash care while delivering strong color pay off and long-lasting results.