VERSO Eye Cream Extra Nourish (0.67 fl. oz.)

Verso's Eye Cream Extra Nourish reinvigorates and keeps the delicate skin around the eyes more resilient. Hydrolyzed yeast extract boosts hydration and fortifies the skin's barrier. Antioxidants nourish and defend the skin from free radicals.Key Ingredients:Oat Lipids and Nordic Oils: enriched with antioxidants, ceramides and fatty acids that soothe and hydrate the skinHydrolyzed Yeast Extract: boosts the production of hyaluronic acid in the skin to provide long term hydrationKey Benefits:Nourishes and moisturizesStrengthens the skin's barrierPromotes soft, smooth skin