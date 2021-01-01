From nw art
Eye Chart I by NW Art - Color: White (77660D-5)
Eye Chart I by NW Art puts a focus on the positive. A combination of an old-fashioned vision test and inspirational words, the print reminds each onlooker of their values and virtues. It's created using high-quality printing methods and archival inks for eye-catching detail that lasts. Framed or unframed, this contemporary wall dÃ©cor makes a unique focal point in a space while helping everyone keep sight of the most important things in life. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: White.