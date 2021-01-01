From redken
REDKEN EXTREME SHAMPOO 10.1 OZ, One Size
Advertisement
What it DoesHair strengthening shampoo that cleanses, strengthens and fortifies weakened areas. Restores and repairs hair while protecting hair's natural shine. Strengthens hair for reduced hair damage and split ends. Protein-enriched formulas cleanse and restore weakened hair. Reduces breakage by 75%**With the use of Extreme Shampoo, Conditioner and Anti-Snap. How to Use Apply to wet hair. Massage into a lather. Rinse thoroughly. For best results, follow with Extreme Conditioner. For extra strength, apply Extreme CAT on hair between shampooing and conditioning 1-3 times a week. IngredientsAqua/Water/Eau, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride,Dimethicone, Parfum/ Fragrance, Cocamide Mipa, Sodium Benzoate, Hexylene Glycol, Salicylic Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Carbomer, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Cocoyl Amino Acids, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Quaternium- 33, Potassium Dimethicone Peg-7 Panthenyl Phosphate, Benzyl Benzoate, Sodium Sarcosinate, Propylene Glycol, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Arginine, 2-Oleamido-1,3-Octadecanediol, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Linalool, Fumaric Acid,Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Pg-Propylsilanetriol, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium Edta, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid (D184533/1) Hair Type: Textured, Curly, Straight, WavyConcerns: Dryness, DamagedFluid Ounces: 10.1 oz.Formulation: LiquidCountry of Origin: Made in US