Anita Extreme Control Plus Sports Bra
You are looking for a good sports bra for larger cup sizes? The Anita Extreme Control Plus Sports Bra was developed specifically for larger cup sizes up to a K cup. this design comes with all the features you expect from extreme control and adds a few nifty tech designs for good measure: The five-part cups offer plenty of cup depth and a firm fit. There are no uncomfortable seams anywhere on the skin, special ventilation zones, and functional, doubled up shoulder straps. The interaction of two breathable hi-tech fabrics permits optimum, active sweat management. 51% polyester, 44% nylon, 5% elastane. Machine wash cold, line dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.