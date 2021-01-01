Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream Leave-In Treatment

Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream Leave-In Treatment - Redken's Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream is a strengthening leave-in treatment for damaged, bleached hair. This leave-in treatment repairs and nourishes the hair from the inside out to increase strength and resilience between highlighting services. Benefits Repairs and nourishes the hair from the inside out to increase strength and resilience between highlighting services Provides deep nourishment and repairs hair from inside out between highlighting services Strengthens bleached, damaged hair Visibly reduces appearance of split ends Key Ingredients Redken's Gentle Conditioning Complex with Cica promotes healthy, strong hair - Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream Leave-In Treatment