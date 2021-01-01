OGX Extra Strength Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Conditioner for Dry, Frizzy or Coarse Hair, Hydrating & Flyaway Taming Conditioner, Paraben-Free, Sulfate-Free Surfactants, 13 fl oz

Repair and revive your senses and your hair with this coconut oil conditioner Ideal for dry, coarse or frizzy hair, the hydrating conditioner helps tame flyaways as it bring out natural smoothness REPAIR and REVIVE YOUR STRANDS: This 13-fluid ounce bottle of OGX Extra Strength Damage Repair + Coconut Miracle Oil Conditioner helps repair and revive strands, turning thick, coarse hair into silky perfection TAME FRIZZ and FLYAWAYS: Ideal for dry or frizzy hair, the hydrating Conditioner helps calm frizz and tame flyaways as if helps soften and repair tresses It also leaves hair feeling smooth and full of bounce and shine HAIR CARE INSPIRED BY NATURE: The nourishing damage remedy blend contains coconut oil to help add luster, shine and softness to hair along with vanilla bean extract and essence of tiare - an infused perfume-oil made from soaking the petals in coconut oil. Dispenser Style: Squeeze IRRESISTiBLY DELICIOUS SCENT: The creamy coconut, white peach and shea butter scent leaves locks with an irresistibly good smell every time you condition Plus the sulfate-free surfactant hair care system is paraben-free and gentle on your tresses