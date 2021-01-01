Nutri-Vet Extra Strength Chewable Tablets Joint Supplement for Dogs, 75-count

Nutri-Vet offers a wide range of unique, veterinary formulated animal supplements and complementary external products that promote health and well being in pets. Sophisticated formulas combined with innovative delivery systems and high palatability profiles have positioned Nutri-Vet as the leading provider of natural animal products in North America.rnrnHip & Joint Extra Strength liver flavor chewables provide balanced levels of glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, and hyaluronic acid to help maintain healthy canine joint function and connective tissue.