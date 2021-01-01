From neocutis

Neocutis Extra Moisturizing Illuminating Eye Cream

Description

The Neocutis Extra Moisturizing Illuminating Eye Cream is an intensive anti-aging treatment from Neocutis. The luxurious formula melts into skin, delivering an instant moisture boost alongside the revitalizing action of PSP® technology – working to target the seven visible signs of premature skin aging, including wrinkles, puffiness, dark circles and fatigue. Suitable for all skin types, it helps to enhance natural elasticity levels and promote a more lifted and firm eye contour.

