Get the Daniel Smith Extra-Fine Watercolor Half Pan Sketcher Set, 6 Colors at Michaels. com. The watercolor set comes with six half-pans filled with color and nine additional empty pans for you to customize your palette and fill with your go-to tube colors. The Sketcher 6 Color Half Pan Set includes hansa yellow medium, quinacridone rose, transparent red oxide, cerulean blue chromium and Monte Amiata natural sienna. Details: Professional artist quality Highest pigment load Re-wets quickly and easily Portable and easy to use Hand poured Conforms to ASTM-D 4236Content: 6 half pan 9 empty pans Travel case | Daniel Smith Extra-Fine Watercolor Half Pan Sketcher Set, 6 Colors | Michaels®