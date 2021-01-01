From safco
Safco Extra Deep Tub Mobile File Cart, 28.3" x 13.6" x 24.9", Black
FILING INNOVATION: Rolling filing cabinet offers extra deep 24 3/4"D letter size to help those with extra work to store and safely transport around the office. KEEP PAPERS SAFE AND ORGANIZED: easily store legal-size documents in letter size hanging files. Locking lid (two keys included) slides behind unit for quick and accessible access to files, anytime. Additional file rails help categorize and classify office documents. EXTRA STORAGE SPACE: built in lower shelf adds additional area to safely store and transport miscellaneous office supplies. DURABILITY AND EASY TO MOVE: Rolling filing cart made of durable steel construction to keep stored documents safe and secure throughout travel. The four 2" dual wheel casters makes for an active and functional use, while the two-locking system keeps the tub filler stationary. FULLY ASSEMBLED: Our rolling filling cabinet with lock comes fully assembled (except wheels), so you can immidately begin safely filing and storing documents.