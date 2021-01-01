From nyx professional makeup
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Extra Creamy Round Lipstick - Thalia (Muted Mauve)
Advertisement
Classic Lipstick: For all occasions, NYX Professional Makeup Extra Creamy Round Lipstick is a go to everyday lipstick featuring a mineral based emollient formula that glides onto lips delivering super comfortable color Pink, Red, and Nude Lipstick: Our extra Creamy Round Lipstick comes in sweet shades of pink, red, and nude, making it the ideal everyday lipstick; Keep this lipstick in every bag and never let your lips get lonely Lip Products For The Perfect Pout: Doll your lips in plush, creamy, perfection; Try our complete line of lip products including lipstick, lip gloss, lip cream, lip liner and butter gloss Lip Products For The Perfect Pout: Doll your lips in plush, creamy, perfection; Try our complete line of lip products including lipstick, lip gloss, lip cream, lip liner and butter gloss Cruelty Free Cosmetics: We believe animals belong in our arms, not in a lab; All of our makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free brand; We don't test any of our products on animals