Extra Chromosome Down Syndrome Awareness Trisonomy 21 T-Shirt

This DNS graphic shows a ribbon and a quote that says Best Extra Chromosome Ever. A cool present for down syndrome warriors and patients fighting this genetic disorder, also known as trisomy 21. Ideal on the celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. This DN design is a great gift for your family and friends who supports and advocates activities that will educate people about this disease. Perfect for everyone with an extra chromosome looking for apparel to wear in celebrating World Down Syndrome Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem