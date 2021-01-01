From supersmile
supersmile Supersmile Extra White 2-Piece Whitening Toothpaste & Whitening Accelerator Set
WHAT IT IS Toothpaste powered by Calprox clinically proven up to 9 shades whiter teeth. In a consumer study over 96% of subjects experienced no sensitivity. Independent test showed very low abrasion of 15.6 on a scale of 250 set by ADA* toothpaste. Made in USA. Highest concentration of supersmiles exclusive proprietary ingredient, Calprox. Whitens, cleans, remineralizes and strengthens enamel for a healthier smile. Gently removes surface stains. Accelerator fast-track whitening results and removes deep-set stain. TWO-PIECE SET INCLUDES Triple Mint Professional Whitening Toothpaste, 7 oz. Professional Whitening Accelerator, 7 oz. WHAT IT DOES Use in synergy, no need for any other toothpaste No sensitivity or over Bleaching Prevents plaque Freshens breath Works on natural teeth and all dental restorations HOW TO USE IT Keep enjoying your favorites, as long as you brush 2x a day Breakthrough Calprox technology Calprox, our proprietary technology of encapsulated calcium peroxide and minerals works by gently and effectively dissolving the sticky biofilm from your teeth to which plaque, bacteria and stains adhere. Remineralizes enamel without the risk of sensitivity. Leaves teeth looking brighter and feeling cleaner for a longer period of time. free of: parabens silica + triclosan sulfates (SLS + SLES) known allergens animal by-products harsh bleaching agents dye.