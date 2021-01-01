Exterminator II LED Energy Star Track Head by WAC Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (L-1052N-827-BN)

The Exterminator II LED Energy Star Track Head from WAC Lighting displays a sleek, modern look that subtly blends into any space, whether residential or commercial, thanks to its minimalist design. Its adjustable head allows for precise aiming of the energy-efficient light beam, so the illumination will match the needs of the setting in which it resides. The front cap of this die-cast aluminum product is easily removed, making changing out the lenses or accessories easy. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel