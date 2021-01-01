From wac lighting

Exterminator II LED Energy Star Monopoint by WAC Lighting - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (MO-1052F-830-BN)

The Exterminator II LED Energy Star Monopoint by WAC Lighting delivers soft, concentrated light to interior commercial or residential spaces. While the fixture itself is made from a die-cast aluminum material for a durable and stable build, the piece also utilizes a removable front cap for easy change of lens or accessories. It is capable of 365 degree horizontal rotation and 180 degrees of vertical aiming. enabling a detailed customization of the surrounding lightscape. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Nickel. Finish: Brushed Nickel

