Exterminator II LED 1023 Monopoint Spotlight by WAC Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (MO-1023F-927-BN)

The Exterminator II LED 1023 Monolight Spotlight by WAC Lighting is an interior lighting piece built to provide copious amounts of warm, ambient lighting while showcasing its sleek and seamless design. To provide a soft yet focused light, the piece utilizes integrated and energy-efficient LED lamps which work with the clear glass lens in supplying an immersive lighting experience. Fixture is made from a durable die-cast aluminum and is best suited for use in areas like living rooms, wet bars, and kitchen spaces. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Metallics. Finish: Brushed Nickel