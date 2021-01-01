Exterminator II Energy Star Spotlight by WAC Lighting - Color: Brushed Nickel - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (MO-1014N-827-BN)

The Exterminator II Energy Star Spotlight by WAC Lighting is an interior lighting piece designed to provide warm, focused lighting while taking up as little room in its application space as possible. The fixture utilizes a die-cast aluminum material to create its spot light while a clear glass lens acts as a diffuser to the integrated and energy-efficient LED lamping. Fixture is best suited for areas like kitchen areas, wet bars, and dining areas. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Brushed Nickel. Finish: Brushed Nickel