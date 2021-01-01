From first deal
Extensible Clothes Drying Stand Rack Garment Hanger Clothes Storage Shelf-3
Advertisement
Main Features:? It can be used as garment hanging rail and shoes organizer, space-saving, a good value for money. The horizontally-stratch design can create more drying space? Made of high quality iron material, durable and practical in use. Its 4 rolling wheels enable it moves freely and flexibly. Well designed very light weight but strong. Widely used in bedroom, living room and entryway to keep your coats and shoes tidy and organized. SpecificationMaterial: Stainless Steel (Pipe) & PP Plastic (Pedestal & Connector)Color: Chrome Plating+Gray PPDimensionProduct Weight: 972g / 1.30kg / 2.