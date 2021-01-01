Set of 5 32''x48'' Extendable Dining Table with 4 San Remo Chairs Black/Red - International Concepts

For those who appreciate high quality wood furniture with a traditional and elegant look. International Concepts home furnishings will complement any decor. This 5pc set includes an extension Dining Table and 5 San Remo dining chairs. The set is made of solid wood ensuring years of use. The table features a butcher block top and shaker legs for maximum support. It measures 32" W x 48" D x 30" H. The 12" butterfly leaf expands the table to 60". The San Remo dining chairs have splat backs and measure 17.32" W x 21.85" D x 38.19" H. The seat is 18" H and measures 17.32" W x 16.34" D. They feature box seat construction for easy assembly. This five piece set has a dual-toned black and cherry finish and is shipped ready to assemble.