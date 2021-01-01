EXPRESSIONS Machine Made Rug Xp07 Multicolor, 5'3" x 7'5" by Nourison

Have a beautiful piece to lay in a home or office with the Nourison Expressions Multicolor Rug, Xp07. Nourison' s own premium-quality Opulon yarns create a densely woven and strikingly luxurious pile with long-lasting color retention that will look stunning in any space. Modern designs, featuring hand-carved lines and rich, blended color fields in a large range of hues, add a versatile artistic touch to any setting. The machine made rug is available in a variety of sizes, including 5'3" x 7'5" and larger, to fit in large living room or bedroom areas.