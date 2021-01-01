Maybelline Expert Wear Twin Brow & Eye Pencils, Medium Brown, 2 Count

Up your eye makeup with a strong brow game! Shape your eyebrow and define your eyes all at once with Maybelline New York's Expert Wear Twin Brow and Eye Wood Pencil. The dual-purpose wood pencil act as eyeliners and eyebrow pencils to deliver blendable color that shapes brows and defines eyes with a natural eyeliner look. The Longwear and waterproof formula has been allergy tested and is suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Available in 5 different shades from Blonde to Velvet Black. Packaging May Vary.