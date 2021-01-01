From baby trend
Baby Trend Expedition Travel System - Millennium Blue
The Baby Trend Expedition Travel System pairs a 3-Wheel Jogger and a EZ Flex-Loc Infant Car Seat and Base. The stroller also features a parent tray with 2 cup holders, a covered storage compartment for small incidentals. Larger items fit in the large storage basket. The adjustable canopy with peek-a-boo window that ratchets to helps protect your child from the elements. The stroller features a multi-position reclining padded seat with a fully adjustable 5-point safety harness and tether strap and a child's tray with cup holders that also accepts any Baby Trend infant car seat. Stroller measures 47" L x 21" W x 41" H. Entire travel system weighs 41lbs; Infant car seat measures 26" D x 16.5" W x 25" H and weighs 10lbs. (17lb. with base) The EZ Flex-Loc Infant Car Seat accommodates weights 4-35lbs and heights up to 30 inches tall. Features a 5-point safety harness; easy one-hand harness adjustment and push button release, and 4-position push button height adjustable base with level indicator for proper installation. The car seat also features EPS energy-absorbing foam for superior side impact head protection. Color: Millennium Blue.