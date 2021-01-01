From mazuri
Mazuri Exotic Gamebird Maintenance Food, 40-lb bag
Keep your bird buddy feeling his best with Mazuri Maintenance Exotic Gamebird Food. This maintenance diet for exotic game birds is designed to meet the nutritional needs of immature and non-breeding ornamental pheasants, guinea fowl and more. It is formulated to help encourage optimal growth rates, chick success, quality feathering, health and longevity. This maintenance game bird food contains a balanced level of nutrients suitable for ground or trough feeding. It is made in the USA and crafted in a uniform-sized extruded particle that easily adapts to established routines.