From homeroots
6' X 7' Exotic Cowhide Rug - Tricolor
Advertisement
Tailored From Top-Quality Brazilian Tanneries - Considered The Finest In The World - Our Luxurious Cowhide Rugs Are Handmade And Naturally Soft. Each Piece Is Carefully Selected For Its Refined Texture, Rich Color And Superior Quality, The Pride Of Our Talented Craftsmen. Enduring And Shed-Free, Our Cowhides Have A Beautiful Hand. They Are Naturally Stain-Resistant And Easy To Spot Clean, Making Them Suitable For Any Application, Including High Traffic Areas. Indulge Yourself In The Unique Beauty And Timeless Style That These Magnificent Cowhide Rugs Bring To Any Room. * 100% Natural Cowhide * No Backing, Use Of Rug Pad Recommended * Soft, Low Pile With Supple Sheen * Handmade * Durable, Timeless, Fade-Resistant And Shed-Free * Professional Dry Cleaning Is Recommended To Maintain The Integrity Of The Product As Dyed Colors May Bleed * Since This Is A Naturally Made Product, Size And/Or Color May Vary