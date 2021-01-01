Exos Wave Adjustable Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Mahogany - Finish: Mahogany - (137545-1004)

The Exos Wave Adjustable Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge presents a clean and contemporary piece that instantly draws the eye. A central frame extends widely from twin downrods to suspend a series of glass panels. Incandescent lamps rest within the glass panels and emit a warm glow, bathing the room with an ambient layer of light. Each glass shade can be adjusted to display a unique arrangement, lending the piece a dynamic quality that refreshes interior dÃ©cor. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Square. Color: Mahogany. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting