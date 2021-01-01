From hubbardton forge
Exos Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Gold - (207680-1055)
Subtle modern qualities encompass the Exos Wall Sconce from Hubbardton Forge. Its rectangular design features simple yet elegant iron accents. A vertical iron indentation splits the lampshade in half, held up by the iron mount peering slightly from the bottom of the structure, adding to the overall symmetry of the piece. The refined fabric shade fans light upwards and downwards, adding to its overall ambient glow. The piece shines as a transitional light to a walkway, as well as luminous rectangular accent flanking a bed or framed photos and artworks. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting