Exos Square Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Iron - Finish: Iron - (126510-1333)

The Exos Square Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge is a versatile fixture to suit a wide range of interior dÃ©cor styles. Presenting sharp, clean lines and geometric shapes, this pieces focal point is a dual shade design that emphasizes its angular aesthetic. Thin metal accenting brings a striking balance as it sends lines vertically over the shade to support it, while a frosted glass diffuser is held below to ensure an even and inviting ambient light. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Iron. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting