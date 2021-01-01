Exos Rectangular Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Black - (139640-1452)

The Exos Rectangular Pendant by Hubbardton Forge is an interior lighting fixture built into an elongated, rectangular shape to allow for even distribution of soft, ambient lighting to the immediate installation space. The fixtures framework is made from a sturdy steel build while the internal incandescent bulbs (not included) are aided by a frosted glass diffuser to create a warm, immersive type of lighting. Fixture is best suited for areas like dining areas and conference spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting