Exos Double Shade Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Steel - Finish: Steel - (126503-1899)

The Exos Double Shade Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light Medium by Hubbardton Forge makes an impression in any space. A layered dual drum shade silhouette is dropped from a circular canopy by a short stem. Slender metal banding acts as a support frame for the shades while adding a sophisticated and straightforward decorative touch. Incandescent lamps emit a warm glow that gently filters through the shade, casting light upward, outward, and down through a frosted glass diffuser. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Steel. Finish: Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting