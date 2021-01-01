From tech lighting
Exo Dual LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (700FMEXOD640BB-LED927)
The Exo Dual LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light yields a clean, minimalist form while secretly concealing two specification-grade, multifunction performance downlights within. This product may be used in place of recessed lighting, and is well suited to a variety of settings and functions, from task lighting in a kitchen to general lighting in a hallway. An integrated 0- to 30-degree tool-free beam aiming provides added precise control to whichever room it is installed. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black