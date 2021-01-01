From tech lighting
Exo 6 Inch LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Tech Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (700FMEXO640WG-LED930)
Advertisement
The Exo 6 Inch LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Tech Lighting offers optional sizes ranging from a simple cube to exaggerated rectangular shades, yielding the ultimate in minimalist form while secretly concealing a specification-grade, multifunctional performance downlight within. Its high-performance output is perfect for task-oriented applications such as kitchen island lighting and for general applications such as hallway lighting, entry lighting, or dining room lighting, where it can be used in lieu of recessed downlights. Additional precision control is offered by the 0- to 30-degree, tool-free beam aiming. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Matte White