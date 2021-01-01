COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lip Gloss, Tiger Eye, 0.12 oz

COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lip GlossExpress your daring side with COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lip Gloss. This super-moisturizing lip gloss is your go-to for a luscious, vibrant lip! Formulated with rich emollients for intense hydration, this high-shine lip gloss goes on weightlessly. With a quick swipe of the plush applicator wand, transform into any version of yourself you want to be. Pro-tip: Layer Exhibitionist Lip Gloss on top of COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Cream Lipstick to create your own unique lacquered look.