Copeland Furniture Exeter Round Dining Table - Color: Wood tones - Size: 48"

A classic look with unexpected twists. The upper surface of the Copeland Furniture Exeter Round Dining Table presents a clean, circular tabletop, made from beautiful natural Wood and ideally sized for your dining room or breakfast nook. Beneath that surface, a complex network of angled legs creates exquisite geometry and an exceptionally detailed design. Straying away from the traditional straight-legged approach, the intersecting Wood beams of the base give the table incredible depth and stability. The unique structure heightens the table's style while also leaving extra room for legs and feet when you have family or friends gathered around for a meal. Shape: Round. Color: Wood tones. Finish: Natural Cherry