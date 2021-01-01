Hudson Valley Exeter 19" Wall Sconce in Polished Nickel

Articulated arms and metal construction are a few of the lasting innovations the industrial era bequeathed us. Exeter illuminates according to your need, using these same principles. At three points from backplate to shade, you can adjust Exeter along an axis perpendicular to the wall to direct its light where you want it. The backplate's pivot allows you to move the arm to the left or right. Available with either a metal shade consistent in finish with the rest of the piece or a glossy white opal diffuser, Exeter makes for both a useful task light and a beautiful accent light.