Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Machines Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike

SF-B2883 Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike. Achieve maximum fitness with the help of this exercise bike that features 24 pre-installed workouts to choose from. Track your heart rate, speed, calories burned and more simply by watching the backlit screen in front of you.Weight capacity: 240 lbs.Model: SF-B288322.5'' W x 55.5'' H x 34'' DFlat cordCord: 72'' LSteelAdjustable seatProgrammableTracks speed, RPM, time, distance, calories, wattage and heart rate24 pre-installed workoutsAssembly requiredWarrantyMade in Switzerland