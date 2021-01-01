Exercise Bike Stationary Bike Folding Exercise Bike Foldable Magnetic Upright Recumbent Bike Cycling 3 in 1 Exercise Bike with Arm Resistance Bands Perfect for Men and Women at Home

Recumbent Exercise Bike with 8-Level Resistance, Bluetooth Monitor, Easy Adjustable Seat, 380lb Weight Capacity Large LCD screen integrated with smart technology provides a clean, easy display. Real-time workout data includes time, speed, distance and pulse reading helps you monitor progress and get better understanding on your health status. Advanced Bluetooth technology allows you connect to free APP [Fitness Data], so that you could monitor or keep records on your own phone.(Only support iOS 7.1, Android 4.3 or later ) Integrated Tablet/Phone Holder provides the freedom of using their smart devices to watch shows or follow others' workout routines. Compact size allows you to put it anywhere in the home or office. Two wheels upfront act as touch points and make moving the bikes easy and convenient. Padded seat with supportive back allows user to move forward and backward to find correct posture, which also minimizes the aches and pains during long time workout. Smooth transitions when navigating between 8 magnetic resistance levels, allowing users to worry less about fitness equipment noise, and focusing more on reaching fitness goals. Rated for users up to 380 lbs. 3 years warranty on frames, 90 days on parts. Recommended for User height range from 5'2 to 6'5".