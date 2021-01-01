Yellow Excavator Heavy Equipment Operator Truck Lover T-Shirt

This design with an excavator and a retro background is ideal for heavy equipment operators in the construction of buildings that are residential, non-residential, commercial, infrastructure and industrial. This is for heavy equipment operator, Construction Manager, Estimator, Architect, supervisor, expiditor, engineer and electrician who works in an on-site construction, renovations or repair jobs to finish a project. Great on National Construction Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem