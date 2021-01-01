From baumaschinenf hrer & baggerfahrer geschenk

Excavator drivers never die excavator guides construction workers excavators Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Cool excavator motif with skull and digger spoon as well as the funny saying: digger drivers never die they only give off the spoon. Ideal for construction machines, workers and cyclists who love their work and excavate on the construction site. Ideal as a construction worker gift for construction and landscaping, driving mini excavators, shovel excavators and chain excavators. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com