Excavator drivers never die excavator guides construction workers excavators Tote Bag

Cool excavator motif with skull and digger spoon as well as the funny saying: digger drivers never die they only give off the spoon. Ideal for construction machines, workers and cyclists who love their work and excavate on the construction site. Ideal as a construction worker gift for construction and landscaping, driving mini excavators, shovel excavators and chain excavators. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.