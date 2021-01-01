From ellie wilde
Ellie Wilde - EW120028 Crisscross Back Sequined Trumpet Gown
Advertisement
Please refer to Ellie Wilde Size chart. Pamper yourself in magnificent glamour when donning this Ellie Wilde EW120028 creation. Intricately sewn with exquisite embroidery and set with sequins this divine piece flourishes a plunging v-neckline with a tonal illusion inset. Stringing with double spaghetti straps that traverse into an elaborate crisscrossing design at the back the shimmering trumpet skirt fits and flares into an ethereal train. Match every heartbeat with the sheer romance of this Ellie Wilde masterpiece. Style: monc_EW120028 Details: Sleeveless Sequin Lace Double Spaghetti Straps Tonal Illusion Inset Strappy Open Back Back Zipper Closure Horsehair Trim Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.