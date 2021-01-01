SAFAVIEH Evoke Ivory/Gold 2 ft. x 4 ft. Border Area Rug

A spectacular fusion of fashion-forward pattern, color and texture, Evoke frieze rugs by Safavieh are soft and casual. Power-loomed of high-twist polypropylene yarns, these artful transitional rugs are designed for high style, performance and easy care. Sink your toes into lush cut-pile frieze Evoke rugs in a collection that ranges from painterly watercolor motifs to classic florals that complement a broad range of decorating styles. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Ivory/Gold.