Home Dynamix Evoke Bliss Contemporary Border Area Rug, 5'2"x7'2", Blue

MODERN GEOMETRIC DESIGN: The Evoke Bliss rug collection features an allover geometric design in gray and black yarns that have a slight shine and offers an eye-catching, modern touch to any space. AVAILABLE IN TWO AREA RUG SIZES: 8 x 10 rugs and 5 x 7 rugs WELL-CRAFTED: Made with durable polyester yarns in a power loomed construction and a high-low cut pile, this rug is designed to last. A sturdy jute backing adds stability for long-lasting shape and beauty. The soft yarns also offer comfort underfoot. PERFECT FOR ANY ROOM: Suitable for any room in your home as a living room rug, entryway rug, bedroom rug, dining room rug, home office rug or playroom rug. EASY CARE FOR YOUR RUG: This rug is easy to clean, and the yarns are fade and stain resistant for worry-free, low maintenance care. To clean: shake, vacuum, or spot clean as needed.