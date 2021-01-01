From tech21
Evo Lite Case for iPhone 13 Pro - Clear
Dress up your phone while protecting it from bumps and dings with the Evo Lite Case for iPhone 13 Pro. This slim lightweight case comes in fun colors to dress up your device. The air pocket design and enhanced camera protection shields against drops up to 10 feet.¹ Built-in hygiene protection reduces the microbes and dirt on your case. And it's MagSafe compatible so you don't have to remove your case to charge your phone. ¹Based on independent testing.