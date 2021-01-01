Evins 39" Rectangle Standard Ottoman

This ottoman features an on-trend and balanced design perfectly proportioned for lounging. Inspired by the best-selling sofa and sectional collections, the collection showcases a wider, deeper seat, and a perfect back pitch for superior comfort on an updated, modern frame. Defined back cushions offer a plush softness that is balanced by a structured tufted seat. The wide arms are padded for softness. Elegant topstitching details accentuate the sleek and modern lines of this frame. Unique metal legs finish the look with sophisticated flair. This contemporary sofa fits perfectly in a modern space, or where you're looking to add a modern element. Body Fabric: Ambient Acorn