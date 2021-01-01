From tory burch
Tory Burch Evil Eye Luggage Leather-Strap Watch
Advertisement
From the Evil Eye Collection. A leather strap and eyelash leather trim define this watch, reminiscent of an evil eye. Two-hand movement Goldtone crown Cream and serpentine glossy dial Goldtone stainless steel case Leather strap Pin-buckle closure Two-year limited warranty Made in Japan FEATURES Water resistant to 3 atm SIZE Round case, 22mm (0.86) Leather strap ABOUT THE BRAND Since debuting her brand in 2004, New York-based designer Tory Burch has made an impact on the fashion world with her handbags and shoes, and playful-yet-polished clothing. Today, Burch remains inspired by color and travel, with her vibrant collections bursting with prints, and her instantly recognizable double-T logo drawing from Moroccan architecture. Fine Jewelry - Fashion Watches > Tory Burch > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tory Burch.