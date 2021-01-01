Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a brown (alligator) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with black hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display above the 6 o'clock position. Longines calibre L152 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Tonneau case shape. Case dimensions: 26 mm x 30.6 mm. Case thickness: 7.8 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Evidenza Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Longines Evidenza Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch L2.155.4.71.9.