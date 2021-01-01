From evideco llc
EVIDECO LLC Evideco 16 in. x 24 in. Orange Sheltered Front Door Mat Carol Nylon Rubber Checkered
Advertisement
If you are looking for an effective way to prevent dirt, grit and moisture from entering into your house, this elegantly designed Evideco checkered front door mat Carol is the only answer. Our outdoor entrance mat is made of nylon and non-slip heavy duty recycled rubber and meets the industry highest standards to tolerate heavy foot traffic. Featuring hydro-locking nylon fibers to quickly absorb moisture, it can hold significant quantities of water. This door mat features a richly nylon checked pattern that allows guests to wipe off grime and dirt from their shoes before entering your home, it's functionally effective but also improves aesthetics in place. With its unique anti-slippery rubber structure backing, it prevents moisture from passing through and reaching the floor and ensures also a high level of safety. Its floor-hugging design will keep it from snagging on swinging doors. Entrance mats are frost and UV resistant and can withstand extreme temperatures, hence stopping bacteria from pilling up on the surface of fiber doormat. Mats should be placed in a covered, weather-protected area such as under an overhang, awning or portico. Do not expose to direct sunlight or excessive moisture. The adjacent gutter around perimeter form a dam for water and dirt - prevent them from spreading on the floor. Widely used for all weather, front door, exterior patio, entry way, porch door, garage, garden or commercial deal with high traffic inside and outside. Color: Orange.