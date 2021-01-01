EVIDECO LLC Evideco 13 in. x 24 in. Sheltered Front Door Mat Coir Coco Fibers Natural

Greet your friends and family with this elegantly designed dense Evideco front door mat. Our sheltered entrance mat is made of 100% natural coir fibers and meets the industry highest standards. Entrance mats are weather and moisture resistant and can withstand extreme temperatures, hence stopping bacteria from pilling up on the surface of fiber doormats. The eco-friendly material has a heavy-duty thick pile, and the uniform weaving allows air to circulate more easily, letting the mat to dry up faster than traditional doormats. This doormat is environment friendly and acts also as a natural insect repellent because of the present coconut oils. Thousands of coarse, coir bristles remove dirt, mud and snow from your shoes, keeping your home cleaner. Mats should be placed in a covered, weather-protected area such as under an overhang, awning or portico. Do not expose to direct sunlight or excessive moisture. Because we use natural coir fibers to make our entrance mats, there may be some initial shedding over the first month of use, it can be easily removed by occasionally shaking the mat to get rid of the loose fibers. Handwoven by artisans in India, imported from France. Dimensions : 24 in. L x 13 in. W x 5/8 in. H (60 in. L x 33 in. W cm). Color natural. Sweep, shake or vacuum to clean. This distinctive coconut fiber home rug is a work of art that will add a welcoming touch to any home entrance way.