Eves Accent Chair Fabric and Wood Warm Gray - HOMES: Inside + Out

Reclaim a design from the iconic retro era to infuse personality into a casual room. The Eves Accent Chair from HOMES: Inside + Out has an inviting appeal with its worn-look faux leather upholstery and thick cushions. The wood frame of this arm chair is the true star with its carved beaded shapes. Padded armrests offer seating comfort, and a plump back pillow invites a long seating experience. The distressed finish of the wood frame perfectly complements the aged style of the upholstery. Pattern: Solid.